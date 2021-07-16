Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,308 shares of company stock valued at $697,628. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

