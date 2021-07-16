Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,539,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,206,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.