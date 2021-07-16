Uniti Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average volume of 1,283 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.84 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

