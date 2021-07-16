Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

NYSE UHS opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.