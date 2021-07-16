Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $64,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

