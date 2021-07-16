BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

