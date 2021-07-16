IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $285.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.94.

IQV stock opened at $246.50 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

