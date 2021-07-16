Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.56. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $281.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

