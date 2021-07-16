Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.
KNTE opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $916.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
