Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KNTE opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $916.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

