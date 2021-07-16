Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $123.05 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.72.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.