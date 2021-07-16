VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.51% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

XMPT opened at $30.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.