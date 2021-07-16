Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $68.83 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.61 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

