Contrasting Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) & TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 20.27% 16.58% 10.08% TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A N/A

84.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.69 billion 11.50 $664.35 million $4.27 65.03 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.38 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.48

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synopsys and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 2 11 0 2.85 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $299.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than Synopsys.

Summary

Synopsys beats TPG Pace Tech Opportunities on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

