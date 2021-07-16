TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of TRUE opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,333 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

