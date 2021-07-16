SVB Leerink Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $55.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

VCYT stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 158.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

