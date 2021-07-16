Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.54.

SNSE opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $35,408.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.