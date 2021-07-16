Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

TACO opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

