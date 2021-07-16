Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NXC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.