Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NXC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.87.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
