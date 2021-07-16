Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,570,328.25 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MIRM stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

