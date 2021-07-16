RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Godfrey Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total value of $1,290,400.00.

RNG opened at $269.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.