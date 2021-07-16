Bradley Scott Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE PAYC opened at $369.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
