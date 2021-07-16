Bradley Scott Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PAYC opened at $369.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

