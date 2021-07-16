UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 100.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWMC stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

