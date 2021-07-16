Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 237,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR opened at $17.72 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.