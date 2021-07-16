Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $239,665 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth $363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth $3,959,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

