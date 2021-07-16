Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of CarGurus worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $2,533,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 510,551 shares of company stock valued at $16,231,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.