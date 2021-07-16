Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.96 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.87 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

