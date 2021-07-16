Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.73 Million Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

