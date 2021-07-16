Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.19. Whole Earth Brands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,554 shares traded.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

