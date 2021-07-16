Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.19. Whole Earth Brands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,554 shares traded.
FREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
