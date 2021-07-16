Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Twin Securities Inc. grew its position in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $17.55 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

