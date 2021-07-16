TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
