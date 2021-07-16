TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

