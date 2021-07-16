NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Argus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by Argus from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $162.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $2,428,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

