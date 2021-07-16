Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

