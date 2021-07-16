Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.
CAG stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
