Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inogen were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.