Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BioHiTech Global worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

