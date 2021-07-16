149,137 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $83,289,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

