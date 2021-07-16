UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Integer by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Integer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITGR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.