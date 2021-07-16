Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

