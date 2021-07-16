Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 29,532 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,201 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.