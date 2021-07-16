Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $154,820.00. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

