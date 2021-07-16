Citigroup Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,567 shares of company stock worth $652,176 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

