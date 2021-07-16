Societe Generale Reiterates $24.10 Price Target for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52. Endesa has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

