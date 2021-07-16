Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

