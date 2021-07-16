Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

