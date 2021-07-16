Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLVHF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $144.89 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.74.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

