Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $731.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

