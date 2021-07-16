Patrick John Forsythe Sells 4,223 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Forsythe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $432.86 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.23 and a fifty-two week high of $452.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

