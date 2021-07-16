Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Sells $2,177,191.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,177,191.00.

QSR opened at $63.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

