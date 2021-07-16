Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 68,181 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00.

NYSE:PD opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

