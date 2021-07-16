Kkr Upstream Associates Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $739.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.