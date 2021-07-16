Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $92.92 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

